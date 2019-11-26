With Thanksgiving coming up, you might be more concerned about traveling or cooking. However, as strong winds approach the region, there are some steps you can take to protect your home from trees and fallen limbs.
"An ounce of prevention is worth of a pound of cure," Daniel Maple from ABC Consulting Arborists in Spokane told KHQ last month ahead of another strong wind forecast.
When a snowstorm struck Spokane in early October, many trees' leaves were still in tact, leading to leaves absorbing snow and ice and giant branches coming down all over the place, especially on the South Hill. Leaves are mostly gone now, along with those hazards, but wind can still pose some risks.
KHQ has issued a Weather Authority Alert for a High Wind Warning for Wednesday, November 27, involving 35-45 mph winds and possible gusts up 60 mph in parts of the Inland Northwest. These winds could add stress to some branches affected by previous storms.
It might be too late to get an arborist out to look at your concern before that wind arrives, but there are things you can check on and perhaps move anything out of the way you don't want becoming a target for falling tree branches.
"Cracks, seams, heaving ground. Any of those things that are obvious. It's going to take a trained eye to see more than that," Maple said.
That trained eye could save you thousands of dollars though.
"Get a qualified, an ISA (International Society of Arborists)-certified arborist that has tree-risk assessment qualifications, preferably one that doesn't do tree work because then there's no conflict of interest," Maple added. "You're going to pay for that advice, but they're going to come out and give you honest, scientifically-based information, and assess that tree for risk. Either piece of mind or corrective action. They're going to be motivated to try and do what's best for the tree. To save that tree and to save you money. In the long run, it's just cheap insurance."
You might be thinking, "Well, I have insurance. It will cover a fallen tree, right?"
It depends. Most homeowner insurance policies will cover damage or injury from a tree during a weather event, however, if care of that tree has been neglected, your claim could be denied and you could be on the hook for thousands of dollars.
Maple recommends homeowners get their trees checked every 3-5 years or after a significant weather event, like Windstorm 2015.
"Just do it occasionally. Have someone come out, assess the trees, it's going to give you piece of mind. Plus, more importantly, it's going to fulfill your standard of care or duty of care that you can say if that tree ever fell and hit your home or hits somebody else or injures or kills somebody, that you're covered because you've done your duty. You've had it inspected and this truly was an act of God."
Avista Utilities said it has crews prepared in the event that downed trees or branches lead to power outages around the area on Wednesday, even if the work extends into Thanksgiving Thursday.
