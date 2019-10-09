Watch again

With wet, heavy snow coming down overnight in the Spokane area, many trees have come down and have knocked out power to thousands of customers.

Trees are blocking area roadways, and many traffic lights are dark with power being out in the area. Spokane Police want to remind drivers to treat intersections with no power as a four-way stop.

Crews are currently working to clear up the trees and restore power.

Drive safe everyone!

