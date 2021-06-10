It's organizations like "Strong Women Achieving Greatness" or S.W.A.G that helps students stay on track with their goals. The founder of S.W.A.G., Jaime Stacy, started this organization to empower the young women of Rogers High School, Gray Middle School, and Shaw Middle School. On June 4th, Jaime's birthday, a tree was planted in her honor.
The Perkins Pink Yellowwood tree stands tall in Hays Park. It can grow up to 30 feet tall. Jaime says the tree is a reminder that the girls will always have roots in Spokane. It not only shows how far the girls have come but represents where they are going.
"On this tree are our hopes and dreams written down, and as far as the branches grow toward the heavens; it's carrying our hopes and dreams with it," Jaime said.
We walked around the tree to read some of the dreams hanging from the tree.
"These are from the young ladies here. 'I wish to make it to the league and have my mom be happy.' This one says, 'I want to be a doctor.'"
"'My dream is to help the kids in my country who don't have an education.' 'My wish is to accomplish the things my ancestors were not able too." Jaime read.
The strong young women of S.W.A.G. are achieving greatness and 10 of them graduate Sunday evening, June 13, at Riverfront Park's Pavilion.
Jaime will be holding her second virtual conference later this year and all information will be on her website.
To volunteer, donate, or partner with S.W.A.G. you can visit their website as well.