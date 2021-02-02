The days of dating are changing. Instead of putting your best face forward at a concert, bar, or fitness class hoping to meet a romantic partner, more and more people are putting it online.
According to a study from Stanford, online dating is the most common way couples meet.
Communication company Viasat conducted a study on the most searched online dating questions by state.
Nationwide, the most searched questions is "Conversation starters over DM," with it being the top search for 28% of states.
The question least searched is "How to flirt over text," which was the top question for only one state, Illinois.
So, what is your state's most searched online dating question?
Washington: How to get verified on Tinder
Idaho: Conversation starters over DM
Montana: Conversation starters over DM
Oregon: How to break up over text