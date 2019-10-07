Halloween season has officially taken off and the internet is enjoying being able to post memes like the "Pumpkin Dance," and aesthetically pleasing fall photos. But, a new Halloween joke was trending on Twitter Monday night.
#HowNotToPickAPumpkin was trending and the internet could not help but give some funny suggestions on what not to do.
One user suggested the opposite of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."
By sitting out in a field all night #HowNotToPickAPumpkin pic.twitter.com/HOl6kQOzPT— Zvjezdan Patz (@zvjezdanpatz) October 8, 2019
While another said you should not pick your pumpkin through a team interview.
By Team Interview#HowNotToPickAPumpkin pic.twitter.com/AQEvDYNe6Y— Was That Holly (@wasthatholly) October 8, 2019
It may be a good idea to leave your dog at home, especially if they have a mind of their own.
#HowNotToPickAPumpkin best to leave your dog at home. He’ll pick out the little ones.... pic.twitter.com/TSzs3Y9cy1— 🗡🎃 Krãzy Kätzz® 🎃🗡 (@katzz77) October 8, 2019
It is probably a good idea to not pick one with the body still attached.
Don't buy ones with the body still attached #HowNotToPickAPumpkin pic.twitter.com/LWPwHsgPZv— The none and only (@sportsfan926) October 8, 2019
And most importantly, make sure you pick it before Halloween!
After Halloween. #HowNotToPickAPumpkin pic.twitter.com/A6XgxD65VY— Derek Chu 🍕🌮🥓🍜 (@LiveDerekChu) October 8, 2019
Happy pumpkin picking!
