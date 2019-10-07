Green Bluff Pumpkins
Brad Wall - KHQ Web Producer

Halloween season has officially taken off and the internet is enjoying being able to post memes like the "Pumpkin Dance," and aesthetically pleasing fall photos. But, a new Halloween joke was trending on Twitter Monday night. 

#HowNotToPickAPumpkin was trending and the internet could not help but give some funny suggestions on what not to do. 

One user suggested the opposite of "It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown."

While another said you should not pick your pumpkin through a team interview. 

It may be a good idea to leave your dog at home, especially if they have a mind of their own. 

It is probably a good idea to not pick one with the body still attached. 

And most importantly, make sure you pick it before Halloween! 

Happy pumpkin picking! 

Tags