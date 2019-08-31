TRENDING: Kim Kardashian finds three tarantulas at home, spider mating season in full swing

Kim Kardashian made her fear of spiders known on The Ellen Show in November of 2018 saying, “I am deathly afraid of spiders." Now, she might have a tarantula problem in her Calabasas home.
Wednesday night, Kardashian posted photos to her Instagram story showing one crawling around inside a cardboard box.
Kardashian said in her Instagram story, “I won’t be able to sleep tonight knowing this was in my garage.”
She later clarified that a total of three spiders were found.
According to the LA Times, mating season for tarantulas in the American Southwest occur from September to October. Even though they have fangs and carry poison, tarantulas are not seen as a threat to humans.