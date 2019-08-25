The Obamas

Summer is winding down and former President Barack Obama tweeted the playlist him and Michelle have been listening too. 

The playlist includes some oldies, from artists like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, and some new hits, from artists like Childish Gambino, Lizzo and Lil Nas X. 

Lizzo was very excited that she made Obama's 2019 summer playlist. 

What do you think of Obama's playlist selection? 

