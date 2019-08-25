Summer is winding down and former President Barack Obama tweeted the playlist him and Michelle have been listening too.
The playlist includes some oldies, from artists like Frank Sinatra and Ella Fitzgerald, and some new hits, from artists like Childish Gambino, Lizzo and Lil Nas X.
With summer winding down, here’s a sampling of what Michelle and I have been listening to — some new, some old, some fast, some slow. Hope you enjoy. pic.twitter.com/BS5ri1lvxz— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 24, 2019
Lizzo was very excited that she made Obama's 2019 summer playlist.
I TWEETED THIS AT 10:26AM AND ONE HOUR LATER PRESIDENT @BarackObama TWEETED ABOUT ME!!!— |L I Z Z O| (@lizzo) August 24, 2019
WE’RE FRIENDS NOW I DONT MAKE THE RULES!!! pic.twitter.com/9KLGkjBp6J
What do you think of Obama's playlist selection?