On Thursday, the #YouAreOfficallyOldIf was trending as people share childhood memories saying themselves, and others, are now 'old' if they remember certain things.
According to Twitter users, if you remember any of these things, you're old.
#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf you remember your teacher dragging these pic.twitter.com/3rWqzxbrpl— btspop || stream winter bear (@CaramalKallypso) August 22, 2019
#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf there were 9 planets in the solar system when you were in school. pic.twitter.com/2oCrg3oNF3— Sangeeta (@myEkfraseis) August 22, 2019
#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf you had these to operate your car windows pic.twitter.com/f5Y7hWsPrS— MB (@Biwx99) August 22, 2019
#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf if you remembered Disney Channel used to look like this pic.twitter.com/B8LoCTQdcF— Justice. 💋 (@jeonmidoriya) August 22, 2019
#YouAreOfficiallyOldIf when this was ur iPod when you were a kid. pic.twitter.com/3qkYTdavFh— theblackabyss (@theblack_abyss) August 22, 2019
What do you remember? You can join the conversation or read more on Twitter.