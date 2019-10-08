scary movie

Halloween season can be fun and games until you get a trick instead of a treat. 

If you're not a fan of 'tricks' or horror films, Twitter users took to the inter-web to share how to #MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary. 

The only scary part about a ring toss is not making it. 

IT support can be scary sometimes, but not nearly as scary as Pennywise. 

These two dancing lovebirds 100 percent make Alfred Hitchcock's film much less scary. 

The Contouring would only be scary if they don't know how to blend their makeup. 

Finally, this one might honestly be even more scary. As Dwight would say in Season 3 Episode 24 of The Office, "Welcome to the Hotel Hell. Check-in time in now, check-out time is never." 

