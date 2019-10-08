Halloween season can be fun and games until you get a trick instead of a treat.
If you're not a fan of 'tricks' or horror films, Twitter users took to the inter-web to share how to #MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary.
The only scary part about a ring toss is not making it.
#MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary— Theron Lee (@Theron88) October 9, 2019
The Ring Toss pic.twitter.com/WXWiJcj6Jv
IT support can be scary sometimes, but not nearly as scary as Pennywise.
I.T. Support #MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary pic.twitter.com/Ldlt0PBCr5— ⚔🏰 Aaron Griegelis🏰 ⚔ (@agriegelis1975) October 9, 2019
These two dancing lovebirds 100 percent make Alfred Hitchcock's film much less scary.
Alfred Hitchcock's The Birbs#MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary pic.twitter.com/e3MPtAGhbg— Quasi Hatrack (@QuasiHatrack) October 9, 2019
The Contouring would only be scary if they don't know how to blend their makeup.
The contouring— mymoonlightwonho🌙 (@sehunsunshine12) October 9, 2019
#MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary pic.twitter.com/rZAULDOUh9
Finally, this one might honestly be even more scary. As Dwight would say in Season 3 Episode 24 of The Office, "Welcome to the Hotel Hell. Check-in time in now, check-out time is never."
Dwight of the Living Dead #MakeAHorrorFilmLessScary pic.twitter.com/RULEgIMyGL— G (@stevensongs) October 9, 2019
