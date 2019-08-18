pizza

On Sunday, #MillennialPizzaToppings was trending on Twitter as users share 'toppings' they would put on pizzas that describe difficulties they face as a generation. 

The most popular toppings include, debt, unemployment, anxiety, and nothing "since we are too broke to afford anything..." user @AdnanFior wrote. 

Some jumped in on the conversation making fun of millennial pizza writing, "plain pizza with no certain toppings to offend anyone." 

Others took part in the hashtag game writing what they would actually want on pizza such as avocados, tofu and pineapple. 

What would you put on your millennial pizza? 

