On Sunday, #MillennialPizzaToppings was trending on Twitter as users share 'toppings' they would put on pizzas that describe difficulties they face as a generation.
The most popular toppings include, debt, unemployment, anxiety, and nothing "since we are too broke to afford anything..." user @AdnanFior wrote.
Looming debt, unemployment and social media validation #MillennialPizzaToppings pic.twitter.com/5bGheKXeNp— Notorious Jatt (@ash2fly4u) August 18, 2019
Nothing but cardboard... since we are too broke to afford anything else.#MillennialPizzaToppings pic.twitter.com/IJnFMbFvJV— Adnan Fior (@AdnanFior) August 18, 2019
Some jumped in on the conversation making fun of millennial pizza writing, "plain pizza with no certain toppings to offend anyone."
Safe Space Pizza.....plain pizza with no certain toppings to offend anyone. #MillennialPizzaToppings pic.twitter.com/OfPUmVWWIg— H. rutledge (@hrutledge24) August 18, 2019
None. They are too lazy to think that far. #MillennialPizzaToppings pic.twitter.com/d2nOfcG1Ug— Dawn Blanc (@dawn_blanc) August 18, 2019
Others took part in the hashtag game writing what they would actually want on pizza such as avocados, tofu and pineapple.
Pineapple goes on all pizza. Fight me. #MillennialPizzaToppings pic.twitter.com/28Da3zI5W1— followmetothegallows (@morbidgallows) August 18, 2019
What would you put on your millennial pizza?