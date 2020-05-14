Trent Ave. reopened after Spokane Valley auto-pedestrian crash

Update: WSP says Trent Ave. has reopened following an auto-pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley.

Previous coverage: SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are on scene of a serious injury collision involving one car and a pedestrian Thursday morning in Spokane Valley.

According to WSP, the car-pedestrian collision occurred on Trent Ave (SR-290) & Coleman Rd. within Spokane Valley city limits.

WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says westbound lanes are blocked and to avoid the area.

Tags