Update: WSP says Trent Ave. has reopened following an auto-pedestrian crash in Spokane Valley.
Previous coverage: SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Washington State Patrol are on scene of a serious injury collision involving one car and a pedestrian Thursday morning in Spokane Valley.
According to WSP, the car-pedestrian collision occurred on Trent Ave (SR-290) & Coleman Rd. within Spokane Valley city limits.
WSP Trooper Jeff Sevigney says westbound lanes are blocked and to avoid the area.
🚨🚨Traffic Alert 🚨 🚨— Trooper J. Sevigney (@wspd4pio) May 14, 2020
SR290 at Coleman in Spokane Valley troopers are with a serious injury car vs pedestrian crash.
Roadway is blocked. Please avoid the area.
