Update: Trent Ave. has reopened following a pursuit in Spokane Valley that ended with a motorcyclist being struck.
Previous coverage:
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wa.- An early morning police chase in Spokane Valley ended in a crash, sending one person to the hospital, and blocking the roadway.
East Trent Ave. is blocked in both directions near North Park Rd. Drivers should expect delays. There is no current time for when the road will reopen.
Police told KHQ that Spokane County Sheriff's deputies were involved in a chase down East Trent Ave. when the suspect vehicle struck a motorcycle.
The driver of the motorcycle was not involved in the chase. That person was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police arrested two people from the suspect vehicle involved in the pursuit.
Authorities say it appears the suspect vehicle hit the motorcyclist, however they are investigating to see if deputies had second contact during the collision.
Spokane Valley Police Department is leading the investigation.
Previous Update: 3:54 a.m.
East Trent Ave. is blocked in both directions near North Park Rd. in Spokane Valley.
Police are on scene of the crash that happened around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. Expect delays while crews work.
KHQ is on scene waiting for an update from authorities.
This story will be updated once more information becomes available.
