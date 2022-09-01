SPOKANE, Wash. - Efforts to improve Spokane and restore the community continue, with the new homeless shelter, the Trent Resource and Assistance Shelter, slated to open Tuesday, Sept. 6.
“It’s a very large facility, and we’ve had the flexibility to kind of vision how we wanted to divide the space up,” Mayor Nadine Woodward said.
Commerce granted $6.5 million to the city of Spokane to work with The Guardians Foundation, a local non-profit, to set up and operate the shelter through Dec. 31 of next year.
This shelter is just one part of the greater effort of the City to help ease the homelessness crisis in the city. Some may wonder what this facility in particular will offer those currently staying at Camp Hope.
“I would say a roof over their head, I would say three meals a day, and access to showers,” Woodward said.
Three meals a day will be served, with portable toilets on site. Showers will be available in a shower trailer. Beds will have space for personal storage underneath.
Additionally, Woodward explained there would be case managers on site for individuals who need someone to talk to, as well as offer support and help accessing resources. They will be available soon after the shelter opens. Services can vary and range from submitting job applications, to finding care for substance abuse.
“They know them by name, and they know where they are in their place of homelessness and what it’s going to take for them to begin their journey out of homelessness,” assured Woodward.
Having case managers on-site is a huge benefit of the Trent Shelter because, according to Woodward, it creates room for counselors to foster relationships with members of the homeless community.
And all of this work starts with a single bed. One by one, pieces of wood are sliced and put together to form a bunk bed for someone who needs one.
“It looks pretty boring at first, because we’re just doing a lot of cutting, and then all of a sudden at the end of the day, all the pieces go together and a bunch of bunks roll out,” A&B Contractor, Brad Remington, said.
Remington has been in the contracting business for many years, working hard each day. In his free time, he runs a non-profit with his daughter, giving back to the homeless community in Spokane.
"It’s not every day of the week, but we try and go out and do coffee or donuts, or serve a hot meal, something like that,” Remington said.
Day by day, little by little, Remington believes difference can be made in the city he has lived in for nearly ten years.
“We’re just a few people; it has to be a group effort to really make a difference,” he urged.
During the tour of the Trent Shelter, Woodward addressed the issue of Camp Hope, the homeless encampment near 2nd Avenue and Freya, stating at some point, the camp will be cleared. However, a deadline has not yet been set.
“The expectation from (the Department of) Commerce, who is providing the funds to move individuals off that encampment, is to move everyone at some point out of the encampment,” Woodward explained.
The mayor made it clear the Trent Shelter will not resolve the concerns that led to the creation of Camp Hope, and it will not by any means empty the camp, now home to over 700 people. But, she says, it is a start.
“This facility is not just for that encampment, this facility is for people who are unhoused throughout the area,” Woodward said.
The Trent Shelter is one of many planned options for members of the homeless community to turn to for a better life. Woodward said if Commerce approves more funding—the City as asked for up to $24 million—more shelters will become available, including indoor restroom and laundry facilities at the Trent Shelter.
“This isn’t a cookie cutter way of addressing homelessness,” Woodward said. “Everybody has their own journey out of homelessness. You’ve got to meet the need where they are.”