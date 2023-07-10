SPOKANE, Wash. - The standoff has ended and the suspect has been taken into custody. Roadways are fully open around the area.
Updated: July 10 at 3:10 p.m.
A trespass call in north Spokane turned into a SWAT situation after a person in crisis barricaded himself at the Department of Social and Health Services building on Monday.
Just before 7 a.m. on July 10, Spokane police responded to a call from security of a trespasser at the DSHS building on Maple Avenue. Upon arriving, the man brandished a knife and barricaded himself outside the building. SPD confirmed he made threats towards someone.
A SWAT response was called in, including K-9 units and drones. A hostage negotiator was also brought to the scene, although SPD said there were no hostages.
SPD considered him armed and dangerous and asked the community to remain out of the area, closing down the area of Ash and Maple between Boone and Sinto. While the suspect remained outside the building, employees inside were evacuated from the south end to the north side of the structure.
The incident remains active, and no further details are available at this time.
Spokane Parks and Recreation announced they have cancelled the day's open swim scheduled between 1-4 p.m. at the Cannon Aquatic Center due to the ongoing standoff.