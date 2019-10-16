A homeless man swings around a piece of rebar after an employee wakes him up asked him to leave the store.
According to Spokane Valley Police, 39-year-old David Buswell was sleeping inside the laundromat.
The employee told Buswell to put the rebar down which he then turned around and pulled his pants down exposing his bare butt before walking away.
Deputies located him a short distance away detaining Buswell and later discovered he had an active warrant for disorderly conduct.
Buswell was transported and booked into the Spokane County Jail for Indecent Exposure, Criminal Trespass First Degree, and his misdemeanor warrant.
