SPOKANE,WA- The United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington announced that 49-year-old Trent Drexel Howard of West Richland made his first federal court appearance facing child pornography charges on Friday. Howard was recently extradited from Kazakhstan.
Howard was working in Kazakhstan when federal agents executed a search warrant on his home in the United States, seizing several electronic devices.
In June of 2019, a federal grand jury charged Howard with distribution, receipt, attempted production, and possession of child pornography. A warrant was issued for Howard's arrest. Howard remained in Kazakhstan and was arrested by Kazakhstan authorities on September 12, 2019 before being extradited back to the United States. In January 2020, the grand jury added additional charges of production and attempted production of child pornography involving 12 minor victims.
In total, Howard is facing 15 counts of child pornography charges. His alleged crimes are punishable by a mandatory minimum 15 year prison sentence, a $250,000 fine for each count, and a life term of supervised release following any prison sentence.
"The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Washington is grateful to the Kazakhstan authorities for their assistance in bringing Howard back to the United States to face these charges," United States Attorney William D. Hyslop said, "Likewise, the Justice Department’s Office of International Affairs provided significant assistance in securing defendant Howard’s extradition from Kazakhstan, as did State Department partners."
“Thanks to our strong international partnerships, Mr. Howard will now face justice for allegedly exploiting multiple children," Acting FBI Special Agent in Charge, Seattle Office, Earl Camp said. "This case is an example of how the FBI will pursue justice beyond American borders and safeguard vulnerable members of our community."
