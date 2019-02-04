Jonathan Sweat, who initially told investigators that he was the driver of the Mastercraft the night of July 2016 boat crash, jury trial begins today.
Sweat testified during Dennis Magner's trial in August, saying that he "wasn't thinking" when he initially told deputies he was the driver.
Prosecutors say Sweat later changed his story and told deputies that Magner was the driver of the boat that killed three people, Justin Honken, Justin Luhr, Caitlin Breeze.
Magner was found not guilty by a Coeur d'Alene jury in August.
Sweat is charged with resisting or obstructing officers, his trial is expected to last four days.