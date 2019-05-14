Trial date set for Spokane man accused of assaulting baby boy

The man accused of assaulting 18-month-old Kamari Duda pleaded not guilty in a Spokane courtroom Tuesday.
Jay Hume is charged with first-degree assault of a child.
Hume refused to comment, telling KHQ he was advised by his lawyer not to speak publicly.
Court documents show Kamari was staying with a babysitter, who is Hume's wife. The babysitter told detectives she heard "loud thumps" and found Hume with Kamari.
Hume told his wife that Kamari "fell off the bed," according to court documents.
Hume later told police he "slipped on some toy cars and fell with his full weight on top of Kamari with his palms hitting Kamari in the chest and abdomen area," according to court documents.
"Hume admitted that Kamari did not like him, cried a lot around him, and that Kamari was a 'cry baby' and that he had previously joked about to his wife that Kamari was a 'cry baby and needed to toughen up,'" court documents show.
Kamari was diagnosed with a Grade 5 liver laceration, the most severe of its kind. According to Kamari's mother, he's progressing on his road to recovery, including now being able to walk.
A GoFundMe page is up to help Kamari's mother, who is a single mom, with medical expenses.
