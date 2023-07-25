SPOKANE, Wash. - The man suspected of stabbing two sleeping homeless men in Spokane and a third in California appeared in court Tuesday to enter his plea.
Charles Nutter was arrested in Fort Brag, California last month after a felony warrant for his arrest was issued by Spokane County Sheriff's Office after investigators linked two assaults against sleeping homeless men to a suspect matching Nutter's description. One of the victims suffered multiple stab wounds to the torso and was critical condition. The other was stabbed in the neck.
In Spokane, he faces two counts each of first-degree assault and first-degree attempted murder. He pled not guilty on all counts.
A pre-trial readiness check is scheduled for Aug. 28, with a trial date set for Sept. 18. He remains in jail with bail set at $1 million.
In California, Nutter was charged with one count each of first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and as a fugitive from justice. His case remains under review at the Mendocino County District Attorney's Office.