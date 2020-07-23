SPOKANE, Wash. - The trial for admitted Freeman High School shooter Caleb Sharpe has been delayed until next year.
On Thursday, July 23, Judge Michael Price ruled in favor of a motion for a delay. Sharpe's trial had been set for October 5, 2020, but will now begin on June 1, 2021, according to the Spokane County Prosecutor's Office.
Sharpe was charged with one count of premeditated, first-degree murder and three counts of premeditated, attempted first-degree murder and 51 counts of second-degree assault, stemming from the September 2017 shooting at Freeman High School that left one 15-year-old student dead.
