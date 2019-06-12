SPOKANE, Wash. - It’s been one year since the death of a 10-month-old boy and his family is making sure that he and other children who suffered from abuse are not forgotten. Police say Caiden Henry was killed by his babysitter, Joshua Mobley. The family of Caiden is still dealing with the pain. “It’s sad. It's sad,” says Kitara Johnson, his aunt. “He was innocent. And he should be here today.” She says her nephew was a happy baby, and had ...