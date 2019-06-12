SPOKANE, Wash. - After jury selection Tuesday, the second degree murder trial of Joshua Mobley officially got underway with opening statements on Wednesday.
The 31-year-old father of four is accused in the death of 10-month-old Caiden Henry. In a packed courtroom, Mobley sat quietly, staring straight ahead, as prosecutors laid out their case against him. They say Mobley was responsible for the baby's death, caused while babysitting him in February 2017.
Court documents say Caiden's mother noticed bruising on her son's face and asked Mobley about it. He said he put Caiden in a crib after Caiden pulled his daughter's hair and must have hit his head on the railing.
A week later Caiden died, and the medical examiner found evidence that he had been severely beaten.
Speaking to the jury, defense attorneys explained that there are two sides to this story and that their client was not the one responsible in Caiden's death.
Joshua Mobley's trial is expected to last several weeks.