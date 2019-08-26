SPOKANE, Wash. -- The trial for a suspect accused of murdering a man with a sword in the victim's Spangle home is underway. Robert Tester was found savagely killed in September of 2016. His 8-year-old daughter was home at the time of the stabbing.
Robert Tester was the nephew of Montana Senator John Tester.
The Spokane County Sheriff's Office spent months thoroughly investigating Tester's murder. They arrested 22-year-old John A. Radavich in January of 2017.
Detectives say they learned that Tester had a 17-year-old girlfriend who he reportedly assaulted the day prior to the murder. Detectives received information from a friend of Radavich, who told them Radavich was an ex-boyfriend of the 17-year-old girlfriend and that she contacted him after Tester allegedly assaulted her.
Radavich has also made claims of self-defense, but testimony Monday from one of his own friends seemed to directly contradict that.
The friend testified Radavich came over to her home after the murder and confessed.
"He told me he used a sword and a knife," she told the jury. "He said (the victim's) daughter came out and saw it at some point. He told me he said something to her and sent her back to her room."
Prosecutors asked the witness if she saw any injuries on Radavich.
"I didn't see any," she testified. "He had a print on his cheek. It looked like possibly mud or blood."
She also told the jury Radavich wasn't limping. She described his demeanor as "tense."
"He never said he killed (the victim) in self-defense," the woman testified.
Also on the stand Monday was a forensic expert. His testimony included multiple photos of Tester's blood-soaked home. He took the jury through the blood spatter and stains found in multiple rooms.
Testimony will continue Tuesday with the Medical Examiner taking the stand. The case could be in the hands of the jury as early as week's end.