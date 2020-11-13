SPOKANE, Wash. - David J. Rogers has been selected to serve as the program coordinator of the Missing Murdered Indigenous Person program for the Department of Justice and the U.S. Attorney's Offices in Washington.
Rogers has an extensive career in law enforcement as a police chief, consultant, trainer, lecturer and educator.
“I am so pleased to have David fill this important role, moving our state forward in investigations of missing persons cases involving our tribal communities,” said U.S. Attorney Brian Moran. “As an enrolled member of the Nez Perce Tribe, with deep experience and contacts in Pacific Northwest tribal communities, he is ideally qualified to work with our tribal partners to increase safety and security in Indian Country.”
For the past four years, Rogers has run his own consulting firm, Tribal Public Safety Innovations LLC, involved in the training of tribal police and probation officers across the country.
From 2013 to 2016, Rogers served as the chief of police for the Nez Perce Tribal Police in Lapwai, Idaho. As Tribal Police Chief, he was responsible for a 24-person department covering a 1,200 squaremile-area of jurisdiction.
From 2003-13, Rogers was the Tribal Public Safety Manager at the Criminal Justice Center for Innovation at the National Criminal Justice Training Center in Wisconsin.
In that role, he developed and implemented training for law enforcement officers in tribal police forces across the country and served as Director of the National Indian Youth Police Academy introducing Native American youth to careers in the Criminal Justice field.
Prior to his position with the Criminal Justice Center for Innovation, Rogers served as a program manager at the Western Community Policing Institute at Western Oregon University. While there, he was a trainer on U.S. Department of Justice Community Oriented Policing programs for more than 200 tribal communities across the country.
Early in his law enforcement career, Rogers served on police forces in Clark County, Washington; Multnomah County, Oregon; Latah County, Idaho; and Columbia River Inter-Tribal Enforcement, Hood River, Oregon.
U.S. Attorney William Barr announced the Murdered and Missing Indigenous Person Initiative in November 2019, and the Western and Eastern Districts of Washington joined forces to hire a coordinator who could lead the initiative in all 29 tribal communities in Washington.
As the MMIP coordinator, Rogers will work closely with federal, tribal, state and local agencies to develop common protocols and procedure for responding to reports of missing or murdered indigenous people.
Rogers will work closely with the Tribal Liaisons in both the Western and Eastern Districts of Washington, as well as state and local partners, working on the issue of missing and murdered indigenous persons.
