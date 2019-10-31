Clearing skies throughout the afternoon, with daytime highs in the upper 30's and low 40's. Clear skies tonight mean chilly temperatures for Trick or Treaters. Bundle your costumed kiddos. with temperatures at about 37°at 5 PM, just above freezing at 7 PM and below freezing at 9 PM.
High pressure builds in across the Pacific NW, bringing temperatures back up into the mid to upper 40's with partly to mostly sunny skies through the 7-day forecast.
