Leslie Lowe
Gusty winds and a chance of mid-day rain are expected Friday, with daytime highs that remain a bit above average in the low 50's and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30's and low 40's. 
 
Saturday, we see a brief break between systems, making it a great day to rake up all of the leaves in the backyard or carve pumpkins on the porch.  
 
We tap into an atmospheric river by the second half of the weekend delivering a round of warm wet weather Sunday night into Monday. So unfortunately, our Halloween forecast includes rain!
Showers as of now look like they will taper off by early evening, but you might want to plan on an umbrella for your trick or treat plans Monday night! 
 
 
Daytime highs will be in the 50's, with overnight lows in the 30's and 40's through Monday, with our next system arriving Tuesday opening the door for a cool down and a pretty good chance of a rain/snow mix to the valley floors by the middle of next week. 
 
Have a great weekend

