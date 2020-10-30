A quick hitting cold front will bring light showers for the first half of the day and gusty winds for the second. Wind gust will likely be upwards of 40 MPH, with wind advisories in place for central Washington through 6 PM tonight.
A bit of patchy fog is expected Saturday morning, otherwise we'll see quiet conditions for Trick O' Treaters, with daytime highs in the upper 40's dropping into the upper 30's by 9 PM. So bundle up your ghost and goblins!
High pressure builds back in for the weekend and early next week, bringing a return to sunshine and mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50's through Wednesday.
Be safe and have a great weekend!
