We have calm and quiet conditions out there today as we sit under mostly cloudy skies here in Spokane. Daytime highs will be the warmest of the 7 Day Forecast as we head into the low 40s.
This morning we do have reduced visibility concerns back toward Central Washington. If you are one of our essential drivers please keep that in mind and make sure you are driving for conditions. For Oregon, the National Weather Service does have Freezing Fog Advisories in place until 10AM so expect slick conditions that way.
You could also run into icy roadways near the East Slopes of the Cascades where a Winter Weather Advisory is in place due to the potential for pockets of freezing rain. Ice accumulation is the main concern with that advisory which is set to expire at 1PM.
Overnight we will see our next band pushing in. More freezing rain will be possible with this system. For some locations tomorrow morning the chance for lingering precipitation is possible so tomorrow morning's commute could be a little dicey. Plan ahead now to give yourself some extra time.
