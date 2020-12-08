Weather Alert

...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING... * WHAT...THE ARRIVAL OF A SLOW MOVING FRONTAL SYSTEM TODAY AND TONIGHT WILL BRING IMPROVED MIXING AS WELL AS THE CHANCE FOR PRECIPITATION. THE AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY WILL BE ALLOWED TO EXPIRE AT 10 AM THIS MORNING. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF CENTRAL, EAST CENTRAL, NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHEAST WASHINGTON AND NORTH AND NORTH CENTRAL IDAHO. * WHEN...UNTIL 10 AM PST THIS MORNING. * IMPACTS...AIR STAGNATION CAN LEAD TO THE BUILDUP OF POLLUTANTS NEAR THE SURFACE. THIS CAN BE HARMFUL TO THOSE SENSITIVE TO AIR POLLUTION INCLUDING PEOPLE WITH LUNG AND HEART PROBLEMS, PEOPLE WITH DIABETES, CHILDREN, AND THE ELDERLY. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... IF POSSIBLE, REDUCE OR ELIMINATE ACTIVITIES THAT CONTRIBUTE TO AIR POLLUTION, SUCH AS OUTDOOR BURNING, AND THE USE OF RESIDENTIAL WOOD BURNING DEVICES. REDUCE VEHICLE TRIPS AND VEHICLE IDLING AS MUCH AS POSSIBLE. CHECK WITH LOCAL AGENCIES FOR POSSIBLE RESTRICTION IN YOUR AREA. &&