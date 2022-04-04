COEUR D’ALENE, IDAHO- Coeur d’Alene, Idaho is often known as the crown jewel of the Gem State. According to the census, it’s the third fastest-growing city in Idaho—which means if you haven’t been it’s time to start exploring!
Many people think Coeur d’Alene is too expensive to spend the day out with their kids but that’s not true, it’s easy to spend the day there on a budget.
BREAKFAST:
Our trip started with something for the parents, coffee, now I can easily turn the stove into a snack hall for the kids.
Woops is a band new Coffee shop in Coeur d’Alene on N 4th St.
Almost all of downtown Coeur d’Alene features storefronts similar to Woops, they are locally owned and you could easily kill a couple of hours of your day just by looking at all the unique items!
KID-FRIENDLY SHOPPING:
A few of the popular stores with the kids are Figpickels Toy Emporium, Mrs. Honeypeeps Sweet Shop, The Old World Christmas Factory Outlet, and All Things Irish!
FREE THINGS TO DO:
Now, if you’re looking for a super easy free thing to do with the kids, Tubbs Hill is a hiking trail that goes around the lake and gives you views of the water. For the most part, it’s a kid-friendly hike with only a few spots that have a steep incline.
The other walking trail that many locals love is the Mudgy and Milley moose statue walk. They walk us through the Coeur d’Alene metro area and can be paired with children’s books that tell stories of each moose.
The trail takes you all through the city and shows you some of the best spots like the library, City park, and Independence point!
FOOD:
One of the Coeur d’Alene classics is Hudsons Hamburgers which has sat probably on Sherman for 100 years. Back in the day burgers were $.25, they have increased in price—and will now set you back around three dollars.
The Coeur d’Alene Resort offers multiple restaurants as well—a favorite with the kids is always Dockside. It overlooks the water and features an ice cream Sunday the size of your head! It’s known as the World famous Gooey Sunday, and they only run for about $10 and are easy to split!
On a sidenote—The resort also offers Mother’s Day and Easter brunches, it’s advised that you booked those as soon as possible! On a formal note—if you’re not bringing the kids-- Beverlys offers an affordable sunset dinner which is three courses that will set you back $30 per person.
STAY:
According to the resort they are open the month of April and have no sold-out days, which means if you have the day off and are in no rush to head back home you can easily check-in!
ON THE WATER:
Following lunch, a great way to spend an afternoon is on the water! Coeur d’Alene Boat Cruises start back up on Monday, April 4th—just in time for spring break!
They are a guided one-hour and 30-minute boat cruise of the area that also sells snacks on board! Tickets run close to $20 per person.
