Trip on a Tank: Moscow/Pullman

PULLMAN, WASH- If you’re a Coug, you know how to find your way back home, but if you’re not chances are you’ve heard a lot about Pullman and Moscow from your friends who went there, and you’ve probably asked, what’s there to do in the Palouse, the answer, A LOT.
FREE THINGS TO DO?
Pullman, Moscow, and Colfax showcase awesome free activities to do and many people think since they are college towns these events and activities are just for the kids in college but that’s not the case.
All three towns show off not only the history of the region but other cultures as well.
The Jordan Schnitzer Museum on the Washington State University campus features rotating exhibits that shows off the Native American culture of the tribes of our region and art made by students on campus.
The University of Idaho also hosts the opportunity to experience free art at the Prichard Art Gallery.
If you’re more into being outside, the Paradise Creek Bicycles is a bike shop in the Palouse that offers rentals how do I help you find which trail that you can ride across the Palouse region with your family.
KEEP THE KIDS MOVING?
The Moscow Ice Rink closes on Saturday but will remain open for the rest of spring break. Public skating usually takes place in the afternoon and runs for about $10 with rentals. The Ice Rink is moving towards a year-round facility next year.
The Downtown Riverwalk runs throughout the city of Pullman, for the parents, (in the middle of the walk you can stop in the town square and get coffee!) the trail itself is free and provides views of the rolling hills of the Palouse and the water!
FOOD!!
Moscow and Pullman have no shortage of great locally-owned restaurants. Due to the average college student not making over $100,000 a year but in fact, spending it on tuition, restaurants need to be incredibly affordable within the two cities.
We are only going to scratch the surface when it comes to talking about food.
PorchLight is a crowd favorite. For $12 you can get a pizza that you can easily split between the kids and on some occasions, they offer specials that come with a salad. The pizza is artisan made and you can put everything on it from mozzarella balls to prosciutto.
Cougar Country is a historic favorite not only among students but locals as well. It’s a classic drive-in that serves one of the best burgers y’all ever ate. It tends to be more expensive side if you’re trying to stick to a budget.
Casa Lopez in Moscow has some of the best Mexican food around. Another locally owned establishment is that it’s a great lunch or dinner spot.
Moscow Bagel and Deli known by the locals as, "The Bagel Shop" was started in 2006 and has been going strong ever since is a great breakfast stop that you and the kids will love.
SPORTS!
WSU Cougar Baseball is as much fun… if not more fun than an MBL game. Tickets run anywhere between six and $10. WSU also offers regular promotion nights, free gear, food, and, events before and after.
The newly remodeled stadium also has a small kid zone for the kids to burn energy during the game.
If you are into tailgating WSU is selling RV passes for the games. Most games offer the opportunity to get two-dollar hotdogs and popcorn.
Go Cougs!