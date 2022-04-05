SPOKANE, WASHINGTON- A few years back Spokane’s motto was near nature, near perfect—and for those of us who call Spokane, home we know it's perfect.
There has been a massive influx of people moving to Spokane since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. With so many new people moving here there are some questions about what can be done with kids when they have a day off from school.
If you’ve been here for a while this will be a refresher course--- and you’re always welcome to contribute if there’s something not on this list that you think belongs there!
BREAKFAST:
We started our adventure through the City Of Spokane at Atticus coffee, Washington is known as the Apple State but many would argue it’s truly the Coffee State.
Atticus is a locally owned coffee shop in downtown Spokane, they also sell cool Spokane souvenirs and treats that will help you get your day started!
Spokane’s coffee culture is as diverse as it comes. Everyone has a favorite!
KID-FRIENDLY SHOPPING:
Boo Radley’s is not only a favorite among the kids but I favorite among adults as well. Even if you don’t purchase anything it’s almost like a tourist attraction in itself. The shop is locally owned and features everything from books, to toys, to leftover vintage souvenirs from Expo 74!
Auntie’s Bookstore is another favorite, it is the Powells of Spokane. It’s easy not only to get lost in the pages but in the shop itself. The store is sprawled across half a city block and has multiple floors! Featuring a massive children’s section! Spokane tradition is walking by the window to see what auntie is dressed in as she “changes,” her outfits weekly/ monthly to stay up with current conversation and the season. She’s truly a Spokane fashion icon!
Wiz Kids in River Park Square will challenge your mind! From stuffed animals to board games to puzzles it’s the toy store of every kid's dream and it’s right next to Nordstroms.
FREE THINGS TO DO:
The Centennial Trail is a crowd favorite that connects Washington to Idaho! The trail starts in Cheney and ends in Post Falls. For a short walk with kids-- easy stroll is from City Hall to Gonzaga and back, that walk will take you past the carousel and the Big Red Wagon, along the river ending at the kennel! Don’t forget the sunscreen!
Manito Park is it incredible outdoor adventure featuring playgrounds for kids, the Japanese gardens, and the Duncan Gardens which will make you think you’re on set of Downton Abbey!
CHEAP THINGS TO DO IN SPOKANE:
The Sky Ride at Riverfront Park it’s been around since Expo 74. The ride will which is close to 20 minutes will talk you from Riverfront Park down under the Monroe Street Bridge and back up, with scenic views of Spokane Falls. The price runs close to $10.
The Looff Carrousel which recently underwent a facelift has been operating for over 100 years! Riding the carousel is a tradition in Spokane. You’re not truly a Spokanite until you're taking the ride! A day pass to ride the carousel will set you back seven dollars.
The MAC, (Northwest Museum of arts and culture) features a rotating exhibit, and during the spring break, the exhibit the kids will be excited to see can turn them into a movie creators! The DreamWorks animation exhibit is currently on display! You’ll learn how to draw Shrek and other characters from the film house! The Mac also features Spokane history as a permanent exhibit! The price of a ticket it’s around $20.
The Spokane Indians! Baseball is back and opening night is the Friday of spring break! The team will be launching fireworks, featuring an updated concession menu and if you choose to go Saturday night you’ll get the opportunity to run the bases with your kids! Tickets range from eight to $22.
BASEBALL!! We are so excited for the @spokaneindians to return! So much so that I needed some help from @JDOlson2 on todays show! pic.twitter.com/T1lCdq1Et3— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) April 2, 2022
FOOD:
Spokane’s local food scene is as impressive as the coffee culture. From soup to gourmet five-star meals the City of Spokane will impress!
If you’re staying close to downtown Spokane crowd favorite is hands down “Spokane dogs,” owner Bob Hetnar has manned the corner between Boo Radley’s and O’Doherty’s he estimates that he has served 100,000 hotdogs! The menu ranges from five to $10 and the food is always served with a smile from the owner wearing a hotdog on his head! The crowd favorite is the Spokane dog that features coleslaw and bacon, (trust me.. it's good)
Mayor approved! The Mayor of Spokane, Nadine Woodward says she highly recommends Soulful Soups, the soup shop makes homemade soup and bread every day, and a bowl with bread runs for about $12.
Have ideas you’d like to contribute to the story? Message Bradley Warren on Facebook!
On todays “Spring Break Road Trip,” we are going somewhere very special to me! My home town!!!! SPOKANE! There is so much to do with your kids in Spokane on a budget! From hotdogs to parks Spokane has it all! Let’s dive in! pic.twitter.com/kLr3aXFsUw— Bradley Warren (@bradmwarren) April 5, 2022