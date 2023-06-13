COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Water safety is essential during the summer months, especially for less experienced swimmers. If you are looking for summer swim lessons, Triple Play and SafeSplash partner for the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson on June 22.
This amazing event will take place at the SafeSplash Swim School on June 22 with lessons happening at 1 p.m., 1:30 p.m., and 2 p.m. for ages 3 and up.
During the World’s Largest Swimming Lesson, children will engage in activities and games designed to build their water confidence and develop basic swimming skills.
From blowing bubbles, to floating, kicking, and even some introductory strokes, the SafeSplash instructors will guide all swimmers through a enjoyable experience.
Both the SafeSplash instructors and Triple Play lifeguards have safety as their highest priority and all participants will be required to follow safety guidelines and wear appropriate swimwear.
If you are interested in this event, registration is now open and spots are limited! You can find more information and register online HERE.
If you have any other questions or inquiries, send an email to vanessa@3play.com.