Tripped alarm at Spokane Valley gas station leads deputies to suspect with three warrants, drugs, illegal knife

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - Spokane Valley deputies responding to an alarm call at a closed business ended up arresting a man in possession of drugs, an illegal knife and with three felony warrants for his arrest.
Early on Wednesday, July 29, Spokane Valley Deputy Stefan Moore and Deputy Natalie Woolard responded to a Cenex gas station at 1421 N. Pines.
The alarm company for the gas station reported the east side doors had been tripped, activating an audible alarm.
As the deputies approached the scene, they saw a man quickly leaving from the direction of the Cenex. They contacted him in a parking lot just to the north.
Initially, the suspect said he hadn't been at the gas station, but according to authorities, he quickly changed his story. He then explained that he thought the station was open and pulled on the door when he tried to enter. He also said he did not hear an alarm go off.
The man gave deputies a name and date of birth, which came back with no record. Believing he was lying to avoid arrest, Woolard confronted the man, who admitted that he lied and said his name was really William.
He was detained for providing false information and was eventually identified by a Washington State ID card as 58-year-old William Cafolla. A check of his name then revealed three felony warrants for his arrest.
During a search after his arrest, deputies also found a plastic baggie with a white crystalline substance and an illegal "switchblade" spring-loaded knife in a sheathe on Cafolla's hip.
The crystalline substance was tested and showed a presumptive positive result for methamphetamine.
A check of the gas station showed the business was closed and all the doors were secured.
Cafolla was booked into the Spokane County Jail for his warrants and new charges of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a dangerous weapon.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.