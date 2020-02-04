SR 261 closed in both directions south of I-90 for head-on collision

Courtesy of Google via the Washington State Department of Transportation 

Update, Feb. 4, 5:30 pm

RITZVILLE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating after a fatal crash near Ritzville. 

According to Trooper J. Sevigney, the crash involved a car and a semi and happened on SR 261 five miles south or Ritzville. 

SR 261 is closed at I-90 and SR 26.

Previous Coverage:

SPOKANE, Wash. - State Route 261 has been closed in both directions following a head-on crash Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, there is no estimated time for the roadway to reopen. 

The crash happened just south of I-90 near the Love's Travel Stop. 

Drivers are asked to use alternate routes. 

