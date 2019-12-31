SPOKANE, Wash. - When it comes to driving impaired, law enforcement in our region is not messing around.
Washington State Patrol says they're working with several other local and state agencies from Montana and Idaho, with these DUI emphasis patrols "Troopers from all of those states with one objective tonight and as we go forward into 2020 and that is to prevent serious injuries and fatal crashes due to impaired drivers," said Washington State Patrol Trooper Jeff Sevigney.
Trooper Sevigney says they'll have extra patrols out, troopers who are experts in drug and alcohol recognition to help detect those who might be driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
According to the Washington State Department of Transportation in Spokane County, there have been 463 alcohol-related crashes, which resulted in seven deaths in 2019. But that number is down from the 630 alcohol-related crashes and 11 fatalities in 2018.
Trooper Sevigney is asking the public since they can't have troopers on every street to stay vigilant, and if they see someone that might be driving impaired to call 911, "It starts with someone's poor choice to get behind the wheel while impaired and that doesn't have to happen. It doesn't have to happen tonight or any night as we move forward, and ultimately that is our goal to catch those folks."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.