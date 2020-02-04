Overturned semi blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

Courtesy of the Washington State Department of Transportation 

Update Feb. 4, 3:44 p.m.

According to Washington State Patrol Trooper Thorson, a semi truck that was blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass has been moved out of the way and traffic will slowly begin to reopen. 

Trooper Thorson said drivers need to be patient because it will take a long time to clear traffic due to miles and miles of cars being backed up. 

According to I-90 Snoqualmie Pass on Twitter, the pass will be fully open around 5 p.m.

Previous Coverage Feb. 4, 2:43 pm:

EASTON, Wash. - Westbound Interstate 90 remains closed at Easton where a semi truck has overturned across the roadway.

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, all lanes are blocked at Denny Creek/MP 50. 

Overturned semi blocking westbound lanes of I-90 near Snoqualmie Pass

Courtesy of Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson

Vehicles are unable to turn around. A tow truck is on the way.

There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen. 

Previous Coverage:

EASTON, Wash. - The westbound lanes of Interstate 90 have been closed down due to multiple spin-outs. 

According to the Washington State Department of Transportation, the closure is near Easton, Washington. 

There is no current estimate for when the roadway will reopen. 

