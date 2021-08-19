Idaho State Police (ISP) arrested three people Thursday morning after using a PIT maneuver to stop the fleeing vehicle.
Around 10:30am Thursday morning a citizen called ISP after seeing his car drive past him on eastbound on I-84 near Meridian Road. The caller reported his vehicle stolen out of Ada County. An ISP trooper nearby spotted the vehicle and attempted a traffic stop. The driver of the stolen vehicle continued driving, quickly approaching a school zone on the 300 block of Happy Valley Road. The trooper performed a PIT maneuver to stop the vehicle before it reached school zone.
The vehicle was pushed off the side of the road and came to a stop in a nearby field. Once the vehicle had stopped, all four occupants of the stolen car ran. ISP were able to take the driver and two passengers into custody, but despite a pursuit the fourth person from the car has not been found.
The driver of the stolen vehicle was identified as a 17-year-old boy from Nampa. He was arrested and placed in the custody of the Southwest Idaho Juvenile Detention Center in Caldwell. He faces felony charges of Possession of stolen property, Eluding a police officer, Unlawful possession of a firearm, and Resisting and obstructing an officer.
Troopers also arrested the two passengers and booked them into the Canyon County Jail. 18-year-old Nikilas S. Knapp and 18-year-old Yisreal Verduzco were both charged with possession of stolen property and resisting and obstructing an officer.
This incident remains under investigation by the Idaho State Police.