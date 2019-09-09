SPOKANE, Wash. - Troopers around the Inland Northwest are urging drivers to slow down or move over after several close calls nation-wide.

On Monday, September 9, Idaho State Police shared a video of an incident where a trooper narrowly avoided a fuel tanker while stopped on the side of the road.

Washington State Patrol trooper John Bryant shared a video of an Ohio State Patrol trooper who was almost hit by a U-Haul while helping a woman change a tire.

"Here's a visual answer to the question I always get at public events - 'What do you worry about the most on the road,'" Bryant said in a tweet.