Troy School District Idaho

Image: Gina Wilson via SCHOOLS | City of Troy

TROY, Idaho - The Troy School District will have a late start Thursday, Jan. 19 due to a power outage. There will be a two-hour delay.

For more information, visit Troy School District 287.

Tags

Current Contests

Coffee's On Us

Coffee's On Us

    Nominate your non-profit organization for a chance to win a coffee delivery from KHQ and Craven's Coffee!