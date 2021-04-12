Truck crash causes small anhydrous ammonia leak near Uniontown

COLFAX, Wash. - An small anhydrous ammonia leak was caused by a truck crash in Whitman County over the weekend.
According to the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, the leak was contained by the Colton and Uniontown Fire Department.
The accident happened two miles outside Uniontown when the 56-year-old driver, Wesle Oller, lost control of the truck, rolling into the ditch.
Oller was transported by ambulance to St Joseph Hospital in Lewiston with non-life threatening injuries to his head and face.
According to The Fertilizer Institute, anhydrous ammonia is found in nitrogen based fertilizers. Anhydrous ammonia can cause burning to the eyes, nose and throat. Higher levels of exposure such as ingesting can cause coughing or choking.