SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police are on the scene of a car crash on N. Hogan and E. Springfield.
Police told KHQ that the driver of a dump truck experienced a medical emergency while at the wheel, crossed over the center of the road hitting another vehicle before barreling into the side of a building.
Images and video from the scene show an older building with substantial chunk missing from the front-corner. The dump truck appears badly damaged.
The condition of the truck's driver is not known at this time.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.