Spokane Valley crash
Courtesy of Sean Zettle

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash, - Tuesday afternoon a Spokane Valley homeowner was out in his front yard, assessing damage after a scary incident involving another driver and ice. According to first responders, a truck driver lost control on ice, while driving on East Mission Ave near Farr Road.

The driver went careening into someone’s front yard and smashed into a tree. The force of the crash knocked the tree onto the homeowner’s SUV.

There were no serious injuries, but there was damage to both the truck and the SUV. Charges against the truck driver for driving too fast for conditions are pending.

 

