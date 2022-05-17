STEVENS COUNTY, Wash. - On Monday evening, May 16, a Stevens County Fire District 7 ambulance was heading back to the station when an angry driver rammed the side of the emergency vehicle.
According to the release, the driver felt the ambulance had cut him off and was driving too slowly. When the vehicles reached an intersection and the ambulance came to a stop, the driver of the flatbed truck rammed into the side of the ambulance in an upwelling of rage, becoming stuck.
No one was injured in the incident, however a deputy was driving by right as it happened.
Upon making contact, it was apparent the truck driver had been drinking, and he was also in possession of marijuana. It was determined he was under the influence of both before getting behind the wheel.
The driver was arrested for DUI. The release states the man "got an all-inclusive stay at the Stevens County Jail."