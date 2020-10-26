Another box filled means another family fed at Cleone’s Closet Food Pantry in Airway Heights, where the need is higher than most.
“We are considered what’s called a ‘food desert,’" Tracy Conan, a volunteer with Women's Healing and Empowerment Network (WHEN), said.
A food desert is an area where people have limited access to healthy and affordable food, according to the United States Dept. of Agriculture (USDA).
With economic complications on the rise during the COVID-19 pandemic, Cleone's Closet is seeing "35% to 45% more" people in need, according to WHEN Founder and President Mable Dunbar.
"It's been rough," Dunbar said. "I think the hardest part for me is to see the need. It just brings tears to my eyes."
The emotions of Dunbar and volunteers were truly tested last week, after their purple truck was stolen. The truck, which was donated, was used to pick up food and supplies to bring to their pantry. It was also used to deliver food to people, who couldn't drive to the Airway Heights facility themselves.
"(That's) anywhere from 15-20 boxes taken to the people in the community, who are needy and housebound," Dunbar, who estimates 1 box feeds 4 people, said.
The truck stayed missing, until this past Sunday.
"I got a call early in the morning to see that (law enforcement) found it on I-90," Dunbar said.
Unfortunately, the truck was in bad shape. Dunbar said both the front and back bumpers were twisted and much of the wiring under the driving wheel had been pulled out. The last time Dunbar saw the car, it wouldn't start. A local mechanic is hoping to fix the car, but Dunbar has little hope.
