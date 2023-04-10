SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - A local car dealership is one vehicle short after "lot pirates" struck early Friday morning, stealing a black and gold 2000 Ford F-250.
"We call them lot pirates," Inspired Auto Sales Owner Mitch Vogel said.
It's not a term we hear often, but in the world of car dealerships, "lot pirates" are well known. Vogel describes them as criminals who target dealerships after hours and always in the dark, moving swiftly.
"They're so quick," he said. "They can just get in, get out, and get what they need to do."
On April 7, what they wanted was a 2000 Ford F-250, black with gold trim. While Inspired Auto Sales on east Sprague Ave. was holding the vehicle, Freedom Auto Sales on Pines owns the truck.
"What happens if I went and stole your truck? How would you feel, how would you like it?" said Zachary Howerton, the General Finance Manager for Freedom Auto Sales. "You wouldn't, so why do it to someone else?"
On top of the truck being stolen, Howerton believes the vehicle was almost immediately used to steal another business's trailer – which was full of tools and other important work items. While scrolling the Neighbors app, he saw a posted Ring video, capturing a very familiar Ford F-250 towing a white utility trailer off someone else's property.
"I just happened to see this trailer being stolen, so I watched for a quick second, and there's our truck driving into this business, cutting the fence, cutting the trailer, putting the trailer up, and driving off," Howerton recalled.
The trailer was later recovered, though it was empty. And the truck? It's still missing.
Freedom Auto Sales is urging the public for help, offering a $500 reward to whoever finds the truck and reports it to Crime Check by calling 509-456-2233.