Santa sees you when you're sleeping, he sees you when you think there's no laws when you're drinking claws. The spiked seltzer craze that took the summer by storm has extended into the holidays.
GiveThemBeer.com is introducing its first-ever Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar ahead of the 2019 Holiday season.
"'Tis the season to spread holiday cheer with spiked seltzer! Send a Hard Seltzer Advent Calendar complete with 12 curated hard seltzers from the best brands in the U.S. directly to a home or office," The product overview reads.
The advent calendar allows recipients to uncover 12 of the best rated hard seltzers of 2019 up until Christmas day. The company hasn't revealed all of the brands offered, but promised buyers popular brands like Truly, White Claw and Henry's will be included.
The product runs $59 and must be purchased by someone 21 or older. The advent calendar also can't be shipped to multiple states due to state alcohol laws (AK, AL, HI, KY, MS, OK, UT).
It will be available for delivery in November, but is available now for pre-ordering.
If you're not a hard-seltzer fan, the company also offers advent calendar options of beer and wine.