The Trump campaign has confirmed that they plan on leaving a ticket for the deceased rapper, Tupac Shakur, at tonight's Vice Presidential debate. Although this headline might seem a bit far-fetched, it has been confirmed by Trump campaign Senior Adviser Jason Miller on a press call.
The Trump campaign is leaving a ticket for Tupac Shakur at tonight’s VP debate because Kamala Harris called him her favorite rapper alive— Amber Athey (@amber_athey) October 7, 2020
Sen. Kamala Harris recently referred to the deceased rapper as the 'best rapper alive'. Although it might have been a simple slip of the tongue, the Trump campaign was eager to jump on the opportunity to troll Sen. Harris, playing into the hip hop folklore that speculates Shakur's death was a hoax.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.