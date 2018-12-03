President Donald Trump is complaining about how much the U.S. spends on weapons in an "uncontrollable" arms race with Russia and China. But, he vastly overstates how much is spent on actual weapons, even under a budget his administration has increased.
The president said in a tweet the U.S. spent $716 billion this year, an amount he called "Crazy!" He says he expects to discuss the issue with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
I am certain that, at some time in the future, President Xi and I, together with President Putin of Russia, will start talking about a meaningful halt to what has become a major and uncontrollable Arms Race. The U.S. spent 716 Billion Dollars this year. Crazy!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 3, 2018
His statement appears to confuse the total Defense Department budget with America's investment in the nation's missile defense systems and the strategic nuclear weapons usually associated with the arms race.
The Pentagon's budget for 2019 totals about $716 billion, including health care, pay and war costs. The arms race is just a fraction of that amount.
