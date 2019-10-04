President Donald Trump is denying there was quid pro quo as he sought for the Ukrainian government to investigate Joe Biden, and says he didn't do it for political purposes.
Trump says: "We are looking at corruption, we're not looking at politics."
He adds: "I believe there was tremendous corruption with Biden."
Trump has asked Ukraine and China to launch probes into the former vice president and 2020 Democratic hopeful, alleging without evidence that there was misconduct by Biden and his son, Hunter.
He claims his call for the investigations wasn't political, because "I never thought Biden was going to win" the primary.
Trump says of rooting out corruption: "I actually feel I have an obligation to do that."
