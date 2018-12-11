Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM PST THIS EVENING ABOVE 2000 FEET ELEVATION... * WHAT...HIGHER ELEVATION SNOW EXPECTED. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 1 TO 2 INCHES EXPECTED ON HIGHER TERRAIN INCLUDING THE PALOUSE. MAINLY RAIN WILL FALL BELOW 2000 FEET INCLUDING SPOKANE AND SPOKANE VALLEY. * WHERE...PULLMAN, COLFAX, ROSALIA, LA CROSSE, OAKESDALE, TEKOA, UNIONTOWN, RITZVILLE, GRAND COULEE, ODESSA, WILBUR, CHENEY, DAVENPORT, AND ROCKFORD. * WHEN...UNTIL 6 PM PST TODAY. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...PLAN ON SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING OR EVENING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SNOW MEANS PERIODS OF SNOW WILL CAUSE PRIMARILY TRAVEL DIFFICULTIES. EXPECT SNOW COVERED ROADS AND LIMITED VISIBILITIES, AND USE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. THE LATEST ROAD CONDITIONS FOR THE STATE YOU ARE CALLING FROM CAN BE OBTAINED BY CALLING 5 1 1. &&