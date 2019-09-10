LOS ANGELES (AP) - Members of the Trump administration are visiting Los Angeles to get a firsthand look at the city's sprawling homeless encampments, while President Donald Trump has directed his staff to develop policy options to address the national crisis of people living on the streets.
The visit comes two months after the Republican president called the homelessness crisis in Los Angeles, San Francisco and other big cities disgraceful and faulted the "liberal establishment" for the problem.
The delegation from several federal agencies was on a fact-finding trip, and White House spokesman Judd Deere said Trump has directed his team to develop proposals "to deal with this tragedy" nationally.
In July, Mayor Eric Garcetti issued an invitation for the president to walk the streets with him and see the suffering and squalid conditions.
